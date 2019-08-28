Golfers in Pratt keep it interesting on the greens.

The top teams in each of the three men’s league divisions at Park Hills faced off this week to determine the final standings. Points earned were added to previous totals, so the outcomes of the matches were not necessarily determinants of the finish order.

In Tuesday Division 1, Trent McAtee and Justin Simmons survived a narrow defeat at the hands of runners-up Dillon Ezell and Mike Manderino to claim the title 175-167. Darrell Shumway/ Frank Meisenheimer edged Kenton Ladenburger/ Ned Albers to take third place, 166-163.

In Tuesday Division 2, pace-setters Doug Meyer and Steve LaPrad were downed by their closest pursuers, AC Boland and Don Hommertzheim. The result was a tie atop the standings at 183. Ignoring a suggestion by the league secretary that they should just step outside into the alley and get it settled, the quartet in gentlemanly fashion agreed to share the division title.

Eric Larrison/ Mike Koler took third place 163-155 over Chris Westerhaus/ Jamie Hitt.

The Thursday Division featured three playoff matches. Kyle Farmer had a pretty good week, as in addition to becoming a new father, he and partner (as well as brother-in-law) Tyler Skaggs prevailed in their match, thus winning the Thursday Division championship. Farmer was cagey in his response when asked which event was the more satisfying.

Tying for runners-up were Danny Lynch/ Tyson Eisenhauer and Kevin Younie/ Scott Younie with 212 points. AJ Brown and Todd Reller took 4th (197.) At 193 were Frank Hopkins/ Jim Lewis. At 187, Lynn Perez and Justin Simmons rounded out the placers.

With league play now concluded, weekly scrambles will be held on Tuesday nights until the time change. The Club Tournament to determine this year’s individual club champion will be September 7 and 8.