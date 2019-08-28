Federal authorities on Wednesday announced the indictment of 54 individuals in a Manhattan-area drug-dealing operation that distributed deadly fentanyl-laced heroin and other drugs.

The charges punctuate a three-year investigation into the operation by local and federal law enforcement agencies. The organization has ties to Chicago, where the drugs were supplied, authorities aid.

Five defendants are charged in connection with the death of Kansas State University student Maxwell Dandaneu, an 18-year-old who died in 2017 from an overdose caused by fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors and officials from Riley County law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration revealed details of their investigation during a news conference at the federal courthouse in Topeka, where some of the defendants were expected to appear. Authorities arrested some of the defendants in Chicago and were still trying to locate several individuals in Kansas.

U.S. attorney Stephen McAllister, the chief prosecutor for Kansas, said the indictments made this case one of the largest takedowns of a drug operation in Kansas history.

The case demonstrates the threat of opioids in Kansas, McAllister said. Fentanyl is a strong, synthetic painkiller. Some drug dealers mix the painkiller with heroin and describe it as OxyContin, he said. The combination can be deadly for someone like Dandaneu, who was trying drugs for the first time.

"One thing to understand about fentanyl is if you're not an addict with a tolerance already, a few grams will kill," McAllister said.

McAllister said the drug is manufactured at labs in China and Mexico before entering the United States.

Individuals charged in the drug operation are also accused of dealing methamphetamine, ecstasy, hydrocodone and marijuana. Other felony charges involve conspiracy, firearms and communications.

