Something new this year in high school athletics is a multi-team scrimmage opportunity for pre-season showcase in football.

On Saturday, August 31, the Pratt High School football team will be seeing a new competition to replace the annual home football scrimmage typically held the Friday before the first football game. In years past, the team has played against itself so the community could get a glimpse of the team before the season started.

This year, KSHSAA passed a new rule that would require all football teams wanting to have a scrimmage to have at least two other opposing teams involved. For Pratt, this means the football team will be heading to Cheney on Saturday to go against Circle, Nickerson, and Cheney in a preseason match.

“It’s a way to get an idea of where you’re at instead of playing against yourself,” head coach Brent Hoelting said.

He doesn’t see any negatives about this change, as he thinks it will better prepare the team for the games that really matter.

“You don’t have to split your squad up to make it fair,” Hoelting said.

During this scrimmage, each team will be allowed 36 plays for varsity, and 36 plays for junior varsity. For coach Hoelting, 36 plays will be enough to gather information to prepare the team more specifically for Pratt’s first game on Friday, September 6 at home against Hoisington.

“You can have an idea of where you’re weak, what you need to correct, and of what you’re doing well,” said Coach Hoelting.

For the community of Pratt, there will still be a Fall Expo for all PHS fall sports beginning at 5 p.m. on Zerger Field. The volleyball scrimmage will start at 5:30 p.m., cross country will run at 6:50, the golf team, tennis team and cheer squad will be introduced at 7 p.m., which will all be followed by football introductions and an offensive play overview.



