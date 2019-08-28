Before he died last January at age 79, retired Topeka Zoo director Gary Clarke asked the zoo to offer free admission for one day to celebrate the first anniversary of last August's opening of Camp Cowabunga, an attraction based on photo safaris Clarke led to Africa.

The zoo will consequently offer free admission Friday, including free admittance to its seasonal "Saving Sharks" exhibit, which gives visitors a chance to touch a shark.

This week's History Guy video at CJOnline.com focuses on Clarke, who worked at zoos in Kansas City, Mo., and Fort Worth, Texas, before being hired in 1963 to be director of what was then known as the Gage Park Zoo in Topeka.

Topeka Capital-Journal archives indicate Clarke oversaw a campaign that zoo carried out in 1966 and 1967 called "Operation Noah's Ark," which enabled it to add 17 animals.

Groups and individuals could earn points by collecting bags, wrappers, labels, box tops, bottle caps, jar lids or seals from products put out by 10 local businesses, then turning them in.

Sponsors agreed to acquire certain types of animals if specific point totals were reached. Enough points were gained to acquire all 17 animals the program was capable of bringing in.

The zoo then drew national acclaim in 1971 when it became the first zoo to successfully hatch American golden eagles in captivity.

The zoo also received attention that year when orangutan Djakarta Jim won a statewide art contest sponsored by the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association. The judges hadn't known the painting involved was created by an ape.

The zoo subsequently drew attention under Clarke for developing a Tropical Rain Forest and exhibits featuring lions and apes.

Meanwhile, Clarke and his wife, Margaret, raised four children named Janet, James, Joyce and John, all born one year apart, according to his obituary. It said Clarke joked that the next year, he and his wife bought a TV set.

Clarke was climbing Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro on his 50th birthday in 1989 when he decided to leave the Topeka Zoo. He then led 140 photo safaris to Africa, with the last taking place in 2006.

Clarke became involved with the Topeka Zoo again near the end of his life, and played a key role in its development of its $4.5 million Camp Cowabunga.

After he died Jan. 11, a private celebration of Clarke's life was held at Camp Cowabunga on Jan. 19, which would have been his 80th birthday. That also marked the 30th anniversary of the day Clarke chose to change careers to being a safari leader.