Area columnist tells about the changes of summer to fall.

I was born and lived the first nine years of my life in Ottawa, Kansas before my Dad was transferred to this area. There was a very small “Mom and Pop” grocery store just a half block from our house. Every now and then, if I had done a good job on my chores, my mother would give me a quarter to spend at the store. I wouldn’t go right away; I would leave the coin in my pocket and think about the frozen bomb-pop I would buy all day until right before the grocery store closed, because I knew once I bought it, I would eat it, and it would be gone and over. That’s the way I feel about the month of August.

Not that I love August, but I love what comes after August. Is there anything more glorious than Fall in Kansas? And my love for Fall has even given me a fondness for the last part of August. Because even when the temperatures are still reaching triple digits, signs that Summer is slowly winding down are everywhere. The sun is setting earlier and rising later, in fact by the end of the month we are losing more than two minutes of daylight everyday. Colors are changing as I drive though the country, corn fields are turning yellow as their stalks sag heavy with promised harvest, milo heads are filling with grain, and some of them, if planted early enough, are starting to turn the prettiest color of rust. The waving grasses in the pastures are tall and full of seed heads and the ditches are lined with thousands of wild Kansas sunflowers. I am serenaded by locusts as I hang my laundry on the line, their song sings of how close my favorite season is!

I love the excitement of the new school year, the kids with new book bags and supplies going to a new classroom with a new teacher. I remember how it felt like a new beginning even as Mom and I see it played out still through my girls. With renewed enthusiasm they plan menus and new organizational ideas as the chaotic days of Summer become the scheduled days of Fall. I love the anticipation of the new sports season as practices begin and everyone discusses the questions and hopes of what this year will bring.



Oh Sweet August, you are only the forerunner of what is to come. I won’t wish you away, instead I will savor all you have to offer because I know once Autumn arrives, it will be over just as soon as it began. Gone will be the color orange, gone will be the gorgeous leaves, the pumpkins, the mums, the crisp new apples, the first cold front, the first fire in the wood-stove, the first pot of chili. But, now, while you are here, I still have all of this to look forward to. So I will hold you in my pocket and enjoy the unique things you have to offer instead of wishing you away, because once you are done, all these things will come and go way too fast and Fall 2019 will be gone and over, just like the bomb-pops of my childhood.