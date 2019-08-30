Logan Dyer, 7, has grown since his last AMBUCS amtryke and recently received an update.

According to Dodge City AMBUCS, Dyer received his second amtryke sponsored by Swaim Funeral Chapel of Dodge City and Arrowhead West's Glenna Williamson.

According to the AMBUCS, all across the nation, chapters raise funds to donate amtrykes to riders who are unable to operate traditional bikes.

For more than two decades, the specially designed cycles have provided therapeutic benefits to both children and adults while enhancing their quality of life.

Amtrykes can be hand- or foot-powered and accommodate riders of all sizes, ages and abilities. They improve fitness, coordination and self-esteem and, more importantly, are fun to ride.

AMBUCS partners with local businesses to help in their efforts.

AMBUCS is a nonprofit consisting of men and women dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

It take a lot of people to get things done right the first time but look at his smile," said Dodge City Chapter of AMBUCS president Merle Kaufman.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.