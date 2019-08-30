Everyone got out safely but nerves were frazzled from small fire Tuesday night.

A possible faulty electrical cord caused a small fire at a residence in northwest Pratt Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., firefighters were called to 907 Brendon Court to the report of an electrical outlet on fire. When firefighters arrived, the family was standing outside the house. They had turned off the power to the electrical outlet and the fire was already out, said Pratt Fire Chief David Kramer.

“Evidently, it had burned itself out,” Kramer said.

An electrical cord, attached to a window air conditioner unit, had started arching causing damage to the cord and outlet. There was also some evidence of arching down to the floor.

“I think it was a bad connection on that cord,” Kramer said. “The cord end was burned up pretty bad.”

Outside of the damage to the cord and outlet, there was only a little odor of burning and a slight haze in the living room where the incident took place.

Once the outlet was checked, the circuit was turned on and everything worked fine.

The family had been in the living room when they noticed the sparking and it looked like the outlet was on fire. The first firefighter arrived quickly on the scene and he said there was no fire when he arrived.

Firefighters didn’t have to get out hoses and fans were not necessary, Kramer said.

Firefighters were on scene for about 20 minutes and no one was injured in the incident.