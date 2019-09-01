Pratt volunteers travelled to Ft. Dodge last week to plant more plants and fill raised garden beds with soil for veterans.

Pratt Elks Lodge members visited the Kansas Soldier's Home at Ft. Dodge on Saturday, August 24 to work on the second phase of the community garden project.

They unloaded several loads of top soil into the finished raised garden beds and provided enough soil provided for the six to eight more beds that will be built. Members also planted flowers and military flags throughout the area.

An opening reception is planned for when the remaining garden boxes are completed.

Project funding came from the Freedom Grant the Pratt Lodge received via the Elks National Foundation.

More than 10 members made the recent trip and their efforts have been greatly appreciated. Helping with phase 2 of the project on Saturday were: Linda Stelzer, Sandy Foster, Steve Stelzer, Carl Abbott, Leslie Abbott, Bev Aldrich, David Foster, Brenda Riffey, Kasey Voss, Don Voss and Ross Hoyt.