Hope for Life in Pratt hosts CPR classes September 7 at The Front Porch in Pratt

Free infant CPR training will be held Saturday, September 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Front Porch, 115 East 4th Street, sponsored by Pratt Hope for Life.

“It’s the second in the series of our programs for new parents and caregivers,” said Stacey Canfield, Pratt Hope for Life co-founder.

The class is also open to expectant parents, grandparents and family members, according to Canfield.

The class will be taught by Brian Atteberry who said that those taking the class who wish to become certified may do so at a cost of $20, upon successful completion.

Atteberry is a certified CPR instructor and paramedic with Pratt County Emergency Medical Services.

The first program in the series was on breast feeding, taught by Julie Fields.

“She was exceptional,” Canfield said. “I hope we can schedule another class with her.”

Pratt Hope for Life was founded with a mission to offer families hope for the future through sharing God’s love, basic necessities and education,” Canfield said.

Other co-founders of Hope for Life are Lydia Pico and Mona Tobin, all members of the Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene. Bethany Martin, Candace Lampe, and Andrea Tuszynksi are also active members.

“We are a resource partner to the Pratt Hope Center,” Canfield said.

“We hope that other churches will also want to become involved in our community outreach,” Canfield said.

For further information, contact Canfield at 620-770-6379 or Lydia Pico at 620-388-4410.