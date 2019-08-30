Preliminary hearing scheduled in rape case

LEAVENWORTH — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a man who was caught while allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Leavenworth.

The hearing for Thomas J. Henkle is set for Sept. 13 in Leavenworth County District Court.

The date for the hearing was selected Thursday when Henkle appeared in court.

Henkle, 40, of Leavenworth, is charged with rape and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 16 in the 200 block of Kickapoo Street.

While responding to a report of a disturbance, police officers caught Henkle as he allegedly was sexually assaulting a woman in an area of thick brush, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing, and a judge will determine if the case against Henkle should proceed.

Henkle remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.