First match is a loss at 3-0 for Pratt Community College volleyball team.

For their season opener, the Pratt Community College Girls Volleyball team fell 3-0 Thursday night against the Brookhaven Bears, but not without putting up a fight. First-time head coach Zac Rambo says the girls played hard and gave it their all, and they didn’t go down easily.

The teams were well matched, with the Lady Beavers trailing only two points behind for their last two sets, with the Bears winning 25-19, then ending with two scores of 26-24 in the Bears’ favor.

A roadblock that came between the Lady Beavers and a win was the nerves of the players.

"You could see us get a little bit tense,” Rambo said, “and it was our freshmen out there getting a little bit tense.”

Even with only 7 returning upperclassmen of 17 playing for the Beavers, Coach Rambo has faith in the future of the team.

“I was really happy with how Haylee Parker stepped up. I thought she played very, very well,” Rambo said of the freshman player.

"Chloe Bolt did a great job on the block, getting some touches and a couple swings,” he added about another freshman player who pulled her weight on the team.

The team’s changes from last season to the current season didn’t throw the upperclassman off, and they worked hard to calibrate with the new team.

“Jordan Jones came in and made a great adjustment. With a little more experience, you could tell it was just a little bit slower for her and there wasn't as much pressure on her."

With Thursday’s game being his first head coaching game, Rambo sees improvement that can be made within himself.

“There were some things that I could have done differently to help us be in a little bit better position,” Rambo said.

* Information provided by gobeaversports.com.