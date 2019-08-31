USD 382 presents 'Once Upon A Mattress' on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 in Pratt with a full cast of classic characters from 'The Princess and the Pea.'

On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m., the Liberty Middle School auditorium will be transformed into a medieval kingdom when USD382’s cast of “Once Upon A Mattress” takes the stage.

The comedy is based on a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer, with music by Mary Rogers and lyrics by Marshall Barer, and it will be performed through an arrangement with R&H Theatricals. The musical is a play off the classic fairytale, “The Princess and the Pea.”

Though this is her first show to direct, Arica Malone has been involved in theatre since she was in junior high, and has been involved in USD382 productions in the past.

She has seen the process of bringing the show to life from a different perspective, and Malone said group numbers were starting to come together and she was pleased with their progression.

“I feel like we finally have some intensity.”

One major change to the theatre department has been the new light board and sound system. In years past, the USD382 theatre department has had to borrow sound equipment from Pratt Community College, but a major purchase of new sound equipment has provided a majority of the cast with their own wireless microphones. Since there are 22 microphones, that will allow for the chorus numbers to be heard louder than in years past and more of the smaller speaking roles will be heard easier.

“Because of our new sound system and light board, we have lots of kinks to work out. It’s been a big learning curve,” Malone explained. “We have lots of kinks to work out, but by show time, music and characters will be fine. Mr. (Brandon) Wade, Caleb Powell, Riley Decker, and Bella Barker have all been spending a lot of time learning the new system. I think it’s going to be great when it all comes together.”

Malone is very thankful to be the first to use the new sound equipment and light board.

“Community foundations, the Public School Foundation, the school board and other donors have been very generous to give us the money to get this updated.”

The Minstrel (Walker Green) will narrates the beginning of the story as Princess Number 12 (Tess Clarkson) fails the princess test, leaving the kingdom in despair, since they cannot marry until the prince finds his bride. Prince Dauntless (Colby Barradas) finally finds his unlikely princess, Winnifred (Kahrie Stegman), but his mother, Queen Aggravain (Brynn Jellison), is hard to please.

Dawson Malone plays the part of the Wizard, Hogan Thompson is the mute king, and the Jester is played by Alyssa Green.

Having their ups and downs will be couple Sir Harry (Donovan McAbee) and Lady Larken (Abby Green) as they struggle to keep their relationship intact.

Winnifred’s entourage of ladies includes Jadyn Thompson, Amelia McCaskey, Corrinne Donnenwerth, Rayden Crow, and community member Brittney Donnenwerth.

Keeping security of the kingdom are knights Nolan Gordon, Colby Gordon, Easton Rector, Kaden Barker, Gale Rose, and Maddox Riffey.

Musicians and servants are played by Shaela Taylor, Hanna Gordon, Brenna Stegman, Autumn Kuemin, Rielyn Fleming, Tessa Schmidt, Bailey Oltmanns, and Megan Younie.

Working behind-the scenes are stage manager Brett Huslig, assistant stage manager Grant Younie, Vanessa Leckner, Caleb Powell, Riley Decker, Natalie Miller, Andrew Van Slyke, Bella Barker, Libby Shaffer

The program cover was designed by Allie Hopkins.

The show will feature talent not just from students, but staff as well. Music director Brandon Wade will provide keyboard accompaniment, with Duane Hanks tackling the piano side of the upbeat score.

Choreographed by middle school math teacher Kirsten Hodgskinson, this production will feature a variety of dance, including a ballet routine by Kena and Konli Sterling.

Michelle Popovich is the head of the costume department. Helping her deal with the extensive alterations and quick fixes are Sue Van Meter and Debra Swift.

Hours upon hours were spent building the set, and Paul Shanline didn’t miss a single detail. The medieval set was built by many community, cast, and crew members who gave up a Saturday to assure the quality of the scenery. Shanline worked with his Jester-Award-winning grandson, Zach Shanline, on last year’s set of “Oklahoma!,” and has dedicated much of his summer and fall to this year’s production.

Director Arica Malone said this would be a show all audiences could enjoy.

“This is going to be a fun show, a funny show, lots of goofy antics, and I think they will have a fun time spending an evening in a far-off place.”

To reserve a seat in advance, contact Arica Malone at arica.malone@usd382.com.

Once Upon a Mattress is rated PG.



