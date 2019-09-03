Jason Scheck has started his new role with Dodge City USD 443 as the newly named principal of Alternative Education Campus.

"When speaking with Jason, it's easy to see why he is a good fit for our Alternative Education program," said USD 443 superintendent Fred Dierksen. "He has a sincere desire to help students realize their potential.

"His focus is on providing a new start for those willing to learn."

Scheck and his staff will be working to connect with their students to develop coping skills to manage challenging situations and be prepared for opportunities ahead.

"We will take the time to listen and develop relationships with them," said Scheck. "I am excited to evaluate how to improve the educational experience for each student we serve, and I will rely on my coaching and 20 years of educational expertise to impact those who participate in our programs."

Scheck spends his spare time with his family, either on the golf course, the lake, or scouting an ideal hunting spot, while also volunteering for community services.

"I am blessed to have this opportunity and look forward to every encounter I face," Scheck said.

For more information, contact Kerri Baker at baker.kerri@usd443.org.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.