On Aug 28, the Pratt High Lady Greenbacks golf team was gifted golf balls with a “Fighting Frog” on them from the Park Hills Country Club Ladies. Park Hills Ladies Golf president Lyda Kassselman said they typically give a gift to the golf team, but this year was slightly different.
“In the past, there has been a cash donation made to the team,” Kasselman said. “But this year one of the members thought it would be a great idea to buy golf balls with the Greenback logo for the girls to use at their tournaments.”
A couple of times a month, the Park Hills Ladies meet to play golf, and when they do, they put money in a pot, and a small portion of that goes to the winner of the night. The bulk of them money is saved to buy a gift for the Pratt High golf team.
“For the last few years, the Park Hills Ladies have chosen to support the Pratt High Girls Golf Teams a they are the future of ladies golf and hopefully will join us when the time is right for them,” Kassleman said.
Park Hills ladies support Pratt golf team
On Aug 28, the Pratt High Lady Greenbacks golf team was gifted golf balls with a “Fighting Frog” on them from the Park Hills Country Club Ladies. Park Hills Ladies Golf president Lyda Kassselman said they typically give a gift to the golf team, but this year was slightly different.