WELLINGTON — Thirteen leaky ceiling tiles and bubbled-up parquet flooring tile with mold underneath it may lead to the closure of the Wellington Senior Center, 308 S. Washington, Wellington.

"There’s a big patch that’s leaking,” senior center director Dorothy Ala said. “It’s been leaking for 19 years at least. It can’t be patched anymore.”

Rain leaked into Ala’s office and stained a quilt that people were buying tickets to win.

One estimate is that it will cost $3,000 to fix the floor and $65,000 to replace the roof, Ala said. There was just enough in the building fund to paint the walls. The center has applied for a grant to cover the costs of repair.

Ala said the facility is desperately needed in the community.

“This is a nice facility for seniors,” she said. “They play cards here. They play pool. They play dominoes. They serve meals and people would really lose out if we lost the building.”

The senior center feeds an average of 100 people daily — half of them at the facility and half receiving friendship meals delivered to their homes.

Tanya Chancellor, chair of the center’s board of directors, said the Wellington Senior Center promotes healthy aging by giving seniors access to multiple resources available to help them stay active and independent. They serve as a meeting center for older adults to connect with peers, families and their community. The building provides the kitchen and dining space for Friendship meals.

The center also invites members of the community to come in and give presentations during our lunch time. Those presentations are imperative to many because they address how to avoid scammers, elder care, and numerous other topics that can better the life of the senior, Chancellor said.

“If every business in town could donate something, then our chances of getting matching grants is that much more likely,” Chancellor said.

“We would also have more funds to do things to drastically improve the lives of our senior population. As an employee of Brookdale, I know first hand what staying engaged can do. Senior isolation is a quick way to no longer having a purposeful life. We all need purpose. No matter how old we are. So I ask the community to donate a little something our way.”

We will all need the senior center, eventually, and “It’s up to us to make sure it’s still there,” Chancellor said.”