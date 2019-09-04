A slightly cooler day is on tap for the Topeka area on Wednesday, as high temperatures in the lower-80s are expected.

Warmer weather is expected to return on Thursday, as highs should reach the lower-90s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

• Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

• Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

• Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

• Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.