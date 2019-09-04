The Pratt High Volleyball team is moving full speed ahead for the 2019 fall season. There will be 35 girls taking the court this year, which raises the number slightly up from last year’s 30.

Last year, the team ended with a record of 28-7, which was a standing made possible by the leadership from the leaders from the 2018 season.

Head Coach Summer Younie said she was counting on many of her returning players to lead the less experienced players to make for a successful year. These leaders Younie saw as strong assets to the team were seniors Kyra Johnson, Halley Perez, and Liz Voss; juniors Kami Theis, Rachel Rasmussen, and Lauren Kolm.

Since the team has many underclassmen players, Younie said a couple of them could get some varsity court time. Gabby Gatlin has shown a high aptitude as a setter, and Gaby Heredia as a defensive player or outside hitter.

Much of last year’s varsity team was made up of the class of 2019, therefore making the team much younger this year, but Coach Younie still hoped for high rankings within the league.

“We are extremely young and inexperienced, we need to get girls comfortable playing at a much faster tempo and taking on a much larger leadership role on the team,” Younie said. “We should finish in the top half of our league, which is a big goal. The CKL is tough.”

The team will hit the road on Saturday, Aug. 31 for their first tournament in Hesston to go against the rest of the CKL League. Teams they will go head-to-head with include Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Hillsboro, Hoisington, Larned, Lyons, Nickerson, and Smoky Valley.



