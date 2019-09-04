A popular walking park was shut down while officials investigated a possible assault Tuesday evening.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident that occurred in Lemon Park on Tuesday, September 3 in Pratt.

At 8:03 p.m. on Tuesday, law enforcement was dispatched to Lemon Park to investigate a report of a person seen walking with injuries. That person was located and the KBI and sheriff’s office are conducting a joint investigation. A suspect was also detained.

For a time, Lemon Park was closed to both vehicle and foot traffic while the scene was processed. The KBI sent a Major Incident Response vehicle to assist at the scene.

Visitors were not allowed back into Lemon Park until mid-day Wednesday, September 4.

No further information is being released at this time by officials involved with the investigation.