Pratt High School football players are ready for the competition after months of preparation under new head coach Brent Hoelting.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the Pratt Greenback Football Team will begin the 2019 season, but not without lots of preparation in the months preceding.

The team has been practicing all summer for their first kickoff with their new head coach, Brent Hoelting.

Coach Hoelting has been coaching for football for many years, and was encouraged by another Pratt High coach and teacher, Derek Liggett, to apply for the job when it opened. Liggett and Hoelting both coached and taught at Chanute for several years.

Hoelting has 62 athletes on the team, and he expects much from the returning players. Hunter Huber, Jarrett Bates, Bryce Winsor, Grant May, Dawson Snider, and AJ Arensdorf were all players he said would be strong assets to the team.

“We’ve got a lot of those kids coming back who I’m going to count on for huge roles this year,” Hoelting said.

Last year’s team ended the season at the state championship, but controversially lost in overtime.

Though a state championship would be an incredible accomplishment for Coach Hoelting, the big picture isn’t his largest concern at this point in time.

“It’s all about getting better every single day. If we do that and focus on that, the big things take care of themselves.”

The football team works hard to meet their coach’s high expectations, and prepared to go head-to-head in the upcoming season.

“My goal is for us to be a tough, physical football team that competes to the best of our ability every game.”

The opening game will be a tough match against league rival Hoisington, but Hoelting is ready to get the season started.

“I’m very excited to get going. The community of Pratt has unbelievable support, and we’re ready to play on Friday nights.”





