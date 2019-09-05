No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash during rush-hour Thursday morning at an intersection just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 7:40 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Polk Street.

Police at the scene said a red, four-door Toyota Camry and a Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicle collided in the intersection.

The Toyota was eastbound on 6th while the Jeep was southbound on Polk, attempting to cross 6th, police said.

After the collision, the Toytoa went up and over the curb on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The Jeep came to rest facing east on 6th.

Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage.

6th Avenue is a through-street at the intersection while Polk is a one-way street carrying southbound traffic. Polk is controlled by a stop sign at the intersection.

Police said neither of the drivers was expected to require ambulance transportation to the hospital. Police said the drivers were alone in their vehicles.

In addition to Topeka police, American Medical Response ambulance and the Topeka Fire Department responded to the scene.