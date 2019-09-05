Young team is showing a lot of promise for coach Lori Anschutz.

There were seven seniors on the 2018 Skyline High School volleyball squad that went 9-19 for the season, so there are plenty of holes to fill for 17-year coach Lori Anschutz.

Kayla Urban will once again fill the role of defensive specialist. Urban along with Kailey Hamm are the lone seniors for the Lady T-Birds. Hamm has varsity experience, but missed most of last season due to a back injury.

Baylee Lauffer is the only sophomore, but her age hasn’t stopped her from being a key component to the team. Lauffer filled the setter vacancy left by Hamm when she got hurt. Kyr- ian Keeling, Kenleigh Nation, T’Lane Tobin, and Molly Meiklejohn are all juniors who pro- vided leadership for the Lady T-Birds last sea- son, and will continue in that leadership role this season.

Of the 19 players on the team, 11 of them are freshman. There is a lot of promise for those young athletes as they figure out who will fill the open varsity positions.

“We have a great group of girls that come out and work hard every day. I feel our team is going to be made up of a pretty good mixture of girls with some prior varsity experience and some girls that are going to have to learn along the way.” said Coach Anschutz.

The Lady T-Birds start the season on the road at South Barber at 10 a.m. on August 31.