U.S. Highway 54/400, also known as First Street in Pratt will see some changes in 2021.

Pratt City Commissioners approved a $55,000 contract with EBH Engineering for a project to widen West U.S. Highway 54 between New and Mound streets in Pratt at their meeting Tuesday.

EBH Engineer Mike Younger said the Kansas Department of Transportations project will begin in 2021.

While plans are made for that project another project in town is nearing completion. Interim City Manager Bruce Pinkall reported to commissioners that the anticipated completion date for the PCC Track and Soccer Complex is October 16 and that a grand opening will be planned.

“We’ll have it during the week, so schools can be involved,” Pinkall said.

Public Works Director Russ Rambat reported that city crews are doing overlay work on North Main north of the Railroad crossing and that 10 new parking spaces are done near the corner of Third and Jackson.

Rambat also said a committee has been formed to look at options for a new swimming pool.

“We’re looking at cost, location and other details,” Rambat said. “We’re also looking for community feedback and committee nominations.”

Rambat also noted the retirement of Park Superintendent Mark Eckoff, whose retirement party was held last week, and said the position would be filled by Park Department employee Louis Mayes.

Building Inspector Brad Blakenship reported that the Americare project at 331 State Route 61 is moving forward.

“They’re moving ahead fast,” Blankenship told commissioners.

Commissioners expressed pride that City Utility Director Jamie Huber and a crew were praised by Florida officials for traveling to Orlando to be ready to help during the Hurricane Dorian threat.

Police Chief Nate Humble reported that, upon request, two Pratt police officers will be on duty at every home game for the upcoming Pratt High School football season.