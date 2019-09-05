The Skyline High School cross country team looks to build off success from last year’s season. Coach Mike Neifert is entering his second year as the head coach for the T-Birds, after assisting for three years. Pam Lucas will help Neifert as an assistant this year.

The Lady T-Birds had one of their most successful seasons in recent history. There were four meets that the girls team placed in the top three and they won the league meet for the sixth consecutive year. Sisters Hayley and Heidi Roberts qualified for state. The team just barely missed a state qualification by 10 points.

Last year, the boys team finished top three in every meet except for one during the regular season. The T-Birds finished first in the Lyons meet, as well as the HOPL league contest. This has been a pattern for Skyline, as they have been league champs for five years in a row now. At the regional meet the Thunderbirds finished third, which qualified them as a team for the state meet, where they placed 8th.

The T-Birds cross country team brings back several key components to this years season. Hayley and Heidi Roberts (state qualifiers) along with Corey Crouch, Katelynn McGraw, and Riley Washington (regional team members who just missed state) are all returners for the Lady T- Birds.

Jackson Wallace who earned the highest placing at the state meet, will lead for the boys. Other state competitors who will be returning for the T-Birds include Jacob Swisher, Kyle Hampton, and Keegan Davidson.

“We believe both the boys and girls have the potential to qualify for state. That hasn't happened since my first year coaching when we were a 1A team. The teams have great leaders among the returning upperclassmen. Their outlook is positive and encouraging toward the newcomers. Their experience will help as we work toward our goals.” said Coach Neifert.

The T-Birds will add several freshman and new to cross country athletes this year, helping their numbers and building off the success from last season for both the girls and boys teams.

Skyline High School cross country will start off their season competing at Meade on September 5 at 4 p.m.