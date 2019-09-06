Delinquent taxes could lead to lawsuits.

Residents in Pratt County with property eligible for a tax foreclosure sale will soon receive a letter encouraging them to pay their delinquent tax.

Pratt County Counselor Tyson Eisenhauer notified the Pratt County Commissioners that about 130 properties in the county had property tax at least three years overdue. He said he would be sending letters to property owners about the matter and they would respond before they were sued.

Eisenhauer said property owners in question should be paying their taxes now because there is a $400 fee added if they are named in a lawsuit.

The commissioners approved using lake fund money to pay engineering consultants Kirkham Michael for their work on damage to the Pratt County Veteran’s Memorial Lake from the Labor Day 2018 flood when the area received 8.6 inches of rain that caused the Ninnescah River to overflow its banks, flood the lake and damage the inlet and outlet valves as well as other damage. The fee for engineering services was $28,000.

In other business, the Commissioners approved a $1,000 donation to Lemon Park Lights.