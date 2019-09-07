PITTSBURG — Although Scooter’s Coffee has quietly opened at 2414 N. Broadway in recent weeks, the local store has plans for a grand opening event on Friday, Sept. 13, all of the proceeds of which will go to an organization that fights modern slavery.

“I worked at the grand opening in Parsons and we did the same thing there,” said Meagan Horn, store manager of the new Scooter’s Pittsburg location. “YouCanFreeUs is an organization that helps rescue people from sex trafficking situations around the world. They help rescue them and rehabilitate them back into normal life. It’s pretty inspiring.”

Scooter’s has more than 220 locations in 15 states.

“They’re growing very rapidly,” Horn said. “Their next store is going to be in Fort Scott and they’re planning on opening that — well they’re still looking at land but they’re wanting to get that built pretty fast. Then I believe it’s Chanute, and they’re going to be building from Joplin all the way to Louisburg, quite a few new stores.”

According to a company press release, “Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase in the Midwest and nationwide. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation.”

The Pittsburg Scooter’s franchise is owned and operated by Culaccino Coffee Company, which has more than 40 Scooter’s locations, Horn said, and has consistently supported YouCanFreeUs, which is a nonprofit founded in 2010.

“Every opening that they do, they always donate it to that organization,” Horn said, “and that’s really something they’re really trying to help is to fight sex trafficking, especially with it growing around here.”

Tracy Bouwens, one of the owners of Culaccino Coffee Company, commented in the Scooter’s release on the company’s commitment to YouCanFreeUs.

“As a family, we desire to see the brand’s core values played out through our business as we interact with our staff, our communities and amazing organizations like YouCanFreeUs who are bravely tackling the issue of modern slavery and sex trafficking around the globe,” Bouwens stated. “We love looking for ways to give back, especially with organizations like this who are leaving a positive mark on society.”

In addition to donating 100 percent of the grand opening proceeds to YouCanFreeUs, there are also giveaways for customers planned for Sept. 13.

The first 50 customers who arrive starting at 9 a.m. will receive a free t-shirt with their purchase. Starting at noon, the first 50 customers will receive a free Scooter’s Coffee mug with their purchase, and beginning at 2 p.m. the first 50 customers will receive a $5 Scooter’s Coffee gift card with their purchase.

Scooter’s Coffee on North Broadway is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week. The only day of the year the store is closed is Christmas.