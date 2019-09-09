Pratt Community Concert Association brings top quality performers to Pratt each year, and the 2019-2020 season schedule kicks of this month with the Easts.

The Pratt Community Concert Association has been providing the south central Kansas area with quality entertainment for 81 years. This year’s schedule continues the tradition of bringing a variety of diverse and talented performers to our area.

The Easts start the season off on September 24 at 7 p.m. The Easts are a musical storytelling duo made up of husband and wife team Brooke and Jonathon East. Together they have 65 combined years of performing professionally on stages all over the world! Three of those 65 years has been as The Easts, connecting with audiences on all sorts of stages ranging from cruise ships to back yards, beach shores to fancy resorts. They are top-notch multi-talented singers, dancers, actors, musicians and storytellers. While they each have their own unique style and charm, there is no doubt they are better together. Their love of performing, love of each other and love of their audience is felt in each and every performance they give. The shows they write are more than meets the eye, combining theatrical elements, music and dialogue in a way that is polished yet still feels intimate and personal.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Brooke and Jonathon for more than 10 years and have seen them perform in a variety of settings. They are genuine performers who care about their audiences and use their gifts to brighten others’ lives,” said Misty Beck, Prat Community Concert Association president, “The Easts are the perfect talent to open up our 81st season.”

Together, The Easts play multiple instruments, sing multiple vocal styles and sincerely connect with their audience.

“This show is so important to us and we can’t wait to share ‘Our Story’ and connect with the people of Pratt!” Brooke said.

Season tickets are available now for the Community Concert 2019-2020 Season which also includes:

The Prime Time Trio on November 19 at 7pm features a high energy trio will perform a long list of familiar tunes and involve the audience in a variety of ways including sing a longs and non-stop fun on stage and in the audience.

The Delano Jazz Orchestra from Wichita will be in Pratt February 9 at 3pm. The group features music from all the Big Band greats.

March 28, the Sultans of String will perform at 7pm. This group thrills their audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, flamenco, gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms. With Sultans of String, Acoustic strings meet with electronic wizardry to create layers and depth of sound, while world rhythms excite audiences to their feet with irresistible need to dance.

The season will close with the Everly Set – starring Sean Altman and Jack Skuller who will take the audience back to 1957 when teens Phil and Don Everly first supercharged the vocal sound of Rock and Roll with sparkling harmonies and charted hits like “Bye Bye Love”, “Wake Up Little Susie”, “Cathy’s Clown”, “All I have to Do is Dream”, “When Will I Be Loved” and many more classic hits.

Make sure you don’t miss this outstanding season of entertainment! Season passes are available for $40 for individuals, $80 for a family or $10 for a student only. Season tickets can be purchased at the first concert or by emailing mistyb@prattcc.edu. Tickets for individual concerts are available as well for $15 per person at the door.



