Tall corn blamed for fatal crash in N.W. Kansas

RAWLINS COUNTY — Tall corn was being blamed for a fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Rawlins County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:12 p.m. Saturday at County Road AA and County Road 6, about 23 miles north of the junction of US-36 and K-35 highways.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on County Road AA when it entered the intersection and was struck on its passenger side by a 2009 International semi that was pulling a water-tanker trailer that was northbound non County Road 6.

The patrol said the driver of the Ford pickup truck was unable to see the semi coming because of tall corn at that location.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Derrick D. Bassnett, 50, of Trenton, Neb., was taken to Rawlins County Health Center in Atwood, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Bassnett was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Joshua Joe Friemel, 29, of Colby, was transported to Rawlins County Health Center. The patrol said Friemel, who was wearing a seat belt, had no apparent injuries.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, according to the patrol.

Police: Driver fled scene after accident

SALINA — A man was charged with a DUI after hit-and-run last week.

At 11:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Brittany Ave.

Matthew Levin, 30, of Salina, was driving a sliver 2018 Nissan Kicks when he hit a parked 2009 Ford Taurus. Levin's Nissan then rolled over before coming to a rest on the driver's side.

Levin was helped out of the vehicle by a witness before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police found Levin walking in the 1400 block of E. Schilling Rd. with injuries consistent with the accident and the same clothing described to police by the witness.

Levin's Nissan had damage on its front driver's side and on the driver's side from rolling and the Ford had damage to its front driver's side.

Levin was arrested on one count felony driving under the influence, one count driving with a suspended license, one count driving on roadways laned off from traffic and one count duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.