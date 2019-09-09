Byron Dean Alger, 80, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) at McPherson Health & Rehab. He worked as a warehouseman at Farmland Industries.

Byron was born on Sept. 27, 1938, in Little River, the son of Hensley D. and Lois L. (Durland) Alger. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1957. Byron was united in marriage to Billie J. (Otting) on January 2, 1970, in McPherson.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 219 (Blue Lodge), Knight Masons, Allied Masonic Degree York Rite, Conclave of Red Cross, Red Cross of Constantine, Pastor Prior of KYCH, and Past District Deputy Grand Master.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 49 years, Billie of the home; sister, Myrna Cook of Covington, Oklahoma; daughter, Kandi LaMontagne and husband, Michael, of Frederick, Colorado; five grandchildren, Kris Kehl, Michael Kehl, Ricky LaMongtagne, Rachel LaMontagne, and Kama LaMontagne; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hensley Alger and Lois Alger-Fry.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019), at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Pastor Emily Spearman Cannon officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.