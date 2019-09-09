People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Lashonda Shantell Marie Thomas, 31, in connection with drug possession, 9 p.m. 9/8.

Travis Edward Coleman, 38, in connection with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drug possession, possession of stolen property and interference with a law enforcement officer, 5:32 p.m. 9/8.

Tammy Lynn Spencer, 56, in connection with forgery, 3:47 p.m. 9/8.

Ruby Joann Jackson, 74, in connection with aggravated assault and drug possession, 3:05 p.m. 9/8.

Rajesh Madupoju, 39, in connection with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault, 3:05 a.m. 9/8.

Jose Guadalupe Guajardo, 44, in connection with criminal threat, 12:30 a.m. 9/8.