The Lady Greenback golf team had a remarkable start to their season on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Crazy Horse Golf Course in Hutchinson. Senior Brook Farr placed 5th shooting 58, junior Ruby Howell placed 8th shooting 64, and junior Annika Larrison placed 12th shooting 66 out of 30+ golfers. The team overall placed 2nd shooting 261, which was an impressive start to their season.

External factors such as the extreme heat index of nearly 110 degrees, some tall grass, and trees made the course especially difficult to navigate, but the team worked through the adversity.

Senior Brook Farr says she is proud of her team and is excited to see future progress. She is very appreciative of her team’s willingness to cheer each other on and keep each other’s spirits up. Farr said she loves going to golf tournaments because she gets to be with her teammates.

“Just being able to go was fun,” Farr said. “It was fun being there with the team.”

Farr said the terrain and intense heat was very difficult to push through, but she remained enthusiastic and it ultimately paid off for her.

Farr said some holes were farther distances than others.

“I think the farther ones are easier than the shorter ones because some of the shorter ones have water on them,” Farr said.” Sometimes that can be difficult.”

According to Head Coach Erika Householter, the Crazy Horse course is an extremely difficult course, even without the high temperatures.

“It was one of the most difficult courses we’ll play for sure.”

Coach Householter was very proud of her team for stepping up to the challenge.

“They pushed through the humidity and it actually went really well,” Householter said.

Not only did the girls keep a positive attitude, but they also played a good game.

“They kept the ball in play,” Householter said.

In the future, coach Householter is hoping to see consistency in the team’s shots. She hopes they continue to work hard and strive to get better every day.

“To have that good showing makes me pretty excited for the rest of the year,” Householter said.

The PHS Golf team will take on the Medicine Lodge course on Monday, September 9.