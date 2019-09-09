Pratt High School goes 1-4 in the Central Kansas League tournament at Hesston.

The PHS varsity volleyball team went 1-4 in the Central Kansas League tournament at Hesston on Saturday, August 31. The team faced Haven, Smokey Valley, Hillsboro, Halstead, and Larned, but couldn’t win any of the pool play matches. In their game against Larned, they were able to come out on top.

Head Coach Summer Younie said she saw room for improvement.

“We were not very offensive minded and we weren’t aggressive at the net,” Younie said. “We’re very short this year, so we struggled with blocking.”

Coach Younie looks for her team to perform much better in the future.

“We have the ability to hit the ball much better,” Younie said.

Though they weren’t very successful as a whole, Junior Kami Theis and freshman Gaby Gatlin did not disappoint Younie as setters.

“I thought our setters did a very nice job,” Younie said.

Younie also saw hard work ethic in junior Lauren Kolm.

“Lauren Kolm played well when she was in the front row,” Younie said. “We struggled when she was not on the front row.”

Coach Younie hopes to see a change in the team’s execution of plays.

“I hope this next weekend we’ll be more aggressive. We’re going to have to put ourselves in a position to attack the ball.”

Above all, she wants the Lady Greenbacks to work with and unite with each other. She wants to see them play competitively and to win.

“I just want us to compete and have that competitive spirit,” Younie said. “I hope the girls can keep a positive attitude and work towards improving. If we can keep building, it will be a more successful season than how we started out.”