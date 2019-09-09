A man was charged with a DUI after a hit-and-run last week.

At 11:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Brittany Ave.

Matthew Levin, 30 of Salina, was driving a sliver 2018 Nissan Kicks when he hit a parked 2009 Ford Taurus. Levin's Nissan then rolled over before coming to a rest on the driver's side.

Levin was helped out of the vehicle by a witness before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police found Levin walking in the 1400 block of E. Schilling Rd. with injuries consistent with the accident and the same clothing described to police by the witness.

Levin's Nissan had damage on its front driver's side and on the driver's side from rolling and the Ford had damage to its front driver's side.

Levin was arrested on one count felony driving under the influence, one count driving with a suspended license, one count driving on roadways laned from traffic and one count duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.