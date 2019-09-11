Southwest students will be the benefactors of Pratt teacher's award at alma matter.

When the K-State Wildcats bowled over Kentucky’s Bowling Green Falcons 52-0 Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Southwest Elementary second-grade teacher Jessica Hanvey was there not only to root her alma mater team to victory, she was front and center as recipient of a $500 grant award and was also honored as “Fan of the Game.”

“It’ll be a day to remember for sure,” Hanvey said. “I consider K-State my home as far as my career is concerned, so it was very special.”

Hanvey was nominated last spring for the “K-State Extra Yard for Teachers” award by then-superintendent Suzanne Patton and selected to receive the award from a field of 120 teachers state-wide.

Hanvey said the $500 in grant funds will be used to purchase equipment and supplies to support the social and emotional needs of Southwest students as a further enhancement of the school’s Zones of Regulation program.

“We’ll be able to get more weighted blankets that help calm students when they are agitated, additional weighted balls that students can carry with them for calming and wobble stools that are beneficial for students who like to fidget” Hanvey said. “These items are expensive, so the grant is really going to help our students,” Hanvey said.

In addition to the $500 grant award for Southwest Elementary, Hanvey also received a $200 gift certificate for UMI, a popular Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Manhattan, both presented to her in an Apple Lunch Box .

Hanvey, 37, joined the Southwest staff school 10 years ago. She also holds honors as USD 382’s 2019 Teacher of the Year and is currently under consideration for the Kansas State Teacher of the Year award.

“I am proud of Jessica’s dedication to her students and her willingness to take a chance and seek this opportunity for them,” current USD 382 superintendent Tony Helfrich said Monday.