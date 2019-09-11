Loves Country Store in Pratt awarded two bikes to winners who plan to pass their prizes on to others.

Love’s Country Store #32 in Pratt has certainly lived up to its name with a recent bicycle giveaway for a boys and girls bike. From May 1 to Aug. 31, anyone could enter the contest by putting their name and phone number on a receipt.

Winners were chosen at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9. Each winner received a bike and a safety helmet.

Lucky winners at the Pratt store were Zachary Matto and Sherri Voetel.

Matto does not have any children so he and his girlfriend decided to donate the boys bike to a boy from a family in need. Voetel said she will give the bicycle she won to her granddaughter.

The event was done in conjunction with a $1 fountain drink special but General Manager Nickanor Aragon said any receipt from an in-store purchase qualified entry into the bicycle giveaway contest. In fact, he said customers didn’t even have to make a purchase, they could just sign a piece of paper to be entered.

Penny Lammey, inventory manager, said that some Pratt area customers were excited about the giveaway that they came in several times a day to enter.

All the “C” Love’s Stores participated in the event. There are more than 88 stores in six states involved in this first-ever bike giveaway, Aragon said.

It may become an annual event’