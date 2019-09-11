1. Mountain Dulcimer Educational Instrumental Petting Zoo: noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 11, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson. Erin Mae, a mountain dulcimer teacher and folk musician from Wichita, along with friends from the Great Plains Dulcimer Alliance & Hutchinson Mountain Dulcimer Players, will bring an instrumental petting zoo to the Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Fair’s House of Capper. Kids (and the young at heart) will have the opportunity to “pet” a variety of acoustic instruments, including mountain dulcimers, autoharps, banjos and more. Come meet the instruments, learn how sounds are created and try to play a tune. Then, make your own noise-making instrument to take home.

2. Service Project - Meal Packing: noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson. Sign up at https://www.kansasstatefair.com/f/111. Join us for a "Feed the Funnel" party with the Pack Shack, sponsored by Dillons. Volunteers will pack 50,000 meals for the Kansas Food Bank and will receive free gate admission for the day. The event will take place in Fairs Hall in the 4-H Encampment Building near Gate 5. Plan to arrive 15 minutes early. This is a fun event that helps the Kansas Food Bank, as well as our local community food organizations. Please feel free to keep a box to take back to your community, church or other organization.

3. Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson. As part of Kansas Cares day, the American Red Cross will host a Blood Drive at the Kansas State Fair Administration Building Parking Lot. Sign up to reserve your spot: http://bit.ly/KansasCares2019