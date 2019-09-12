Ottawa University freshman Joseph Irelan found dead

OTTAWA — A 20-year-old Ottawa University freshman has been found dead in Douglas County.

Ottawa University officials released a statement Wednesday morning identifying the student as Joseph Irelan, of Erie. Irelan was a freshman residential student majoring in secondary education. School officials said they learned of Irelan’s death in Douglas County earlier that morning.

“The Ottawa University community is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our bright students,” University President Reggies Wenyika said. “We are in communication with the student’s family and will provide all the needed support to them. The university will also provide grief counseling and support services for students, faculty and staff as needed.”

OU officials said Irelan’s death is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and no other information was available.

Inmate stabbed at detention center

LEAVENWORTH — A man who is in custody at a Leavenworth detention facility reportedly was stabbed by another inmate, according to a police spokesman.

The incident was reported Friday at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center, 100 Highway Terrace.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, survived the incident, but his injuries are considered serious, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said the Police Department will forward the case to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

The U.S. Marshal's Service contracts with the privately-run Leavenworth Detention Center to house federal inmates who are awaiting trial.

The Leavenworth Police Department investigated another stabbing that was reported at the Leavenworth Detention Center on Aug. 23.