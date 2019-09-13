Topeka police were investigating an armed robbery to a west-side gas station that occurred late Thursday.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers were sent around 10:12 p.m. to the Phillips 66 Super Store at 4301 S.W. 21st after receiving a report of a robbery.

Two people wearing all-dark clothing and masks covering their faces robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash, Munoz said.

Both of the robbers brandished handguns and were last seen running south toward the back of the building, then west toward S.W. Moundview.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

It marked at least the third robbery to a business this week in Topeka. Earlier, two Dollar General stores were robbed, one Sunday night at S.E. 45th and California and the other Tuesday morning at S.E. 6th and Golden.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.