Congressman Roger Marshall announced earlier this week that the USDA is offering for damage from flooding, high winds and erosion.

Acknowledging the impact flooding, winds and severe weather has had on farmers and rural communities across the U.S., the USDA this week announced two lines of funding designed to help Rural America recover from the devastating impacts of Mother Nature.

“Much of rural Kansas was hit hard by flooding, tornadoes and severe weather this spring,” Dr. Roger Marshall, M.D. said. “It’s important we help farmers and the communities they call home rebuild and move forward.”

On Monday, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the $3 billion Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) program to supplement farmers impacted by flooding and wildfires. On Tuesday the USDA’s Rural Development office unveiled an additional $150 million that will be made available to rural communities impacted by the severe weather through the Rural Development’s Communities Facilities program. This will supplement the FEMA funding made available to communities this summer as well as low-interest loans open to business and homeowners through the SBA.

Because Pratt County was included in the federal disaster declaration approved by President Trump in July, communities in Pratt will be eligible to apply for grant dollars. Additionally, farmers in Pratt County with federally insured crops will receive disaster funding to make up for losses incurred by flooding and excessive moisture in 2018 and 2019.

Communities can apply for funding through the state USDA Rural Development office and farmers can begin signing up for the WHIP+ funding today, Sept. 11.