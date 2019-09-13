Pratt High School team plays with enthusiasm and energy to win at PCC venue.

The Pratt High volleyball team won big at the Skyline tournament on Saturday, Sept. 7. After a rough start to their season, the Lady Greenbacks were able to redeem themselves by winning first place at the invitational meet held at Pratt Community College. Not only did the whole team get to bask in the glory, but two individuals made the All-Tournament Team. Lauren Kolm and Kami Theis, both juniors, played very well, according to head coach Summer Younie.

“Lauren was a beast at the net, blocking and hitting, AND she played really well in the back row,” Younie said. “Kami did a great job setting the ball - especially when the ball was really tight to the net - she had some great jump sets that allowed our hitters to get the kill.”

Overall, Younie said she was extremely impressed with all of the players, especially when they were on the bench cheering for their teammates who were playing.

“The bench was crazy loud,” Younie said. “The girls on the court played with a lot of enthusiasm and fire. The talking and enthusiasm on the bench and court was some of the best I've seen from our Greenback teams.”

The team didn’t start the day as well as they ended it, though.

“We played pretty lack-luster the first match against Medicine Lodge,” Coach Younie said.

After that first match, the team made a complete turnaround and gained energy unlike Younie had seen so far this season.

“They made some insane defensive plays AND we started attacking the ball more,” Younie said. “I was so proud of the way the girls turned it around after the first match against Medicine Lodge. We played 4 great matches of volleyball after that - getting a chance to redeem ourselves against Medicine Lodge in the championship match and beating them in 2 sets. They were a blast,” Younie said of the team.

After their second match, which was against Pretty Prairie, the team talked about what changed from the first to the second matches.

“All the girls said, ‘It was fun! It didn't feel like work, it seemed easy and fun.’ The girls played with so much energy and fire from the second match all the way to the championship match,” Younie said.

Younie said she thought one of the team’s strengths for the day was their passing.

“I thought the setters did a great job of delivering the ball to the 'on' hitters,” Younie said.

Senior players such as Kyra Johnson, Liz Voss, libero Halley Perez, and new team member Jazmine Askew showed great skill on defense, according to the coach.

“I thought all of our back row players did a great job of passing the ball and making some really great defensive plays.”

Moving forward, Younie said she plans to work on getting hitters comfortable with new setters and positions, as well as setting blocks and making sure they are all proficient with blocking coverage.