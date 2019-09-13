The Skyline Thunderbird football team started of their season in Pratt with a rousing 62-12 victory over Burrton last Friday.

The Skyline Thunderbirds welcomed the Charges of Burrton High School to Pratt on Friday night for the first contest of the year. Right off the bat, the T-Birds gave their fans a glimpse of what they have been working on during the first few weeks of practice. SHS scored 62 points through three quarters to the Chargers 12. This was enough to end the game early due to the 45 point rule.

“We were glad to see some good plays made on film on both sides of the ball and in special teams. A lot we can build on for our next game. We still have a lot of details to polish and the guys know they didn't play a perfect game but it was good to spread the ball around and to get a win at home. Been a while. Crowd was into it the whole time and that was a huge boost,” said Coach Andrew Nation.

Some impressive performances for the T-Birds start with Jesus Casas. The sophomore had 228 yards on eight carries, five touchdowns, and one tipped pass. Junior Braden Tyler also recorded a good night on the gridiron, with 62 yards on 6 carries and six tackles, including one tackle for loss and a sack.He also threw for 52 yards, Senior Eli Temansonstarted off his final campaign with 50 rushing yards on 3 carries. Temanson led the Thunderbirds with eight tackles which included two for loss and one sack. Fellow senior Jesus Marquez added three tackles, all for loss.

The T-Birds are back in action this Friday at Kiowa County High School in Greensburg, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.