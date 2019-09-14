Ridership is up at the Kansas State Fair Midway so far for 2019, despite a hike in prices.

“Friday we were up 16 percent over last year, which was our biggest year,” said Pat Repp, general manager with North American Midway Entertainment.

“Last night we grossed $185,000,” Repp advised the Kansas State Fair Board on Saturday, during its daily board meeting. “Two years ago it was $115,000. We’re making positives strides.”

Repp credited the “strong lineup” of rides at the fair this year, as well as the weather.

“We increased ride prices, with the wrist band going up $5, to $30, and single tickets increased from $1.25 to $1.50,” he said. “Obviously, that’s part of what we’re seeing. But the other part is we’re getting a lot of people out there. We had good weather, which makes us all look a little smarter. We’re just having a great fair, and we’d like to finish with a great weekend.”

So far this year, revenues have been up every day, he said, with an average increase of 20% to 25%, and some days up more than 60%.

The most popular rides this year, Repp said in response to a board member’s question, are the Space Roller, which returned after a six-year or more hiatus, and the Freak Out.

The Bullet Train, which is a roller coaster that’s been here two years, is also popular.

The most requested ride?

“People want the water flume back,” he said. “The roller coaster replaced the flume.”

“We’ve done a good job of mixing it up,” Repp said. “There’s a lot of rides that have not been here in a while, some that never have. It’s what we like to do. But, like all carnivals, we get help from other suppliers. With our reputation, we don’t have trouble getting it.”

The Space Roller is an example, he said.

“Sometimes things change in a route or just different opportunities,” Repp said. “For whatever reason, they wanted to come back. After here, he’ll join another of our units headed for Tulsa. It helps him maintain a fall route. He might go with us after that to Little Rock.”

Some operators have joined them for 10 or 12 years. They enjoy coming to the Kansas State Fair, Repp said, though “it’s a long way out.”

“As much equipment as we move over the roads, it’s a challenge,” he said. “But it’s a challenge every week.”

They would like to explore perhaps shifting hours of the carnival on certain days of the week next year, Repp said.

“Our company two or three years ago went to time clocks,” he said. “We pay hourly and time and a half. Imagine what our payroll is here. It’s a hard cost, but there are a few areas where it’s possible we can trim.”

This year they added four hours to operations at the fair, he said.

“We have 110 employees who average $10 an hour,” he said. “That was a big hit for us. A lot of those are non-productive hours. We’d like to discuss that and come up with a happy medium, to put back a little to work on our bottom line and not affect yours.”

Their busiest times are after 5 p.m.

“During the week, when kids come out in vans and buses, we get a push at noon to 1 or maybe a little after. But after they load up and leave, frankly our employees sit all afternoon until about 6, when the actual fair crowd comes in.”

On Friday, traffic was still substantial at 11:30 p.m., Repp said.

“Eventually we had to pull the plug,” Repp said.

They don’t have enough staff to offer flex time, however, Repp said, and if they close a ride down, “it could be the smallest kiddie ride, but they’ll be in your office complaining.”

They’d like to look at operating hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, he said.

Tom Thebault, also with the organization, thanked the fair for installing several seat-high stone walls with planters in the Midway.

“They look great, and as you walk the Midway, people are utilizing them,” he said. “They’re all over them. The more places to sit and relax, the longer people will stay out there. There’s never enough seating for that.”

Fair Board manager Robin Jennison promised “more colorful flowers next year.”