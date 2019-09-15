Scoggins named Capital Campaign consultant

DODGE CITY — Jan Scoggins has taken the role of consultant for the Capital Campaign of the Salvation Army of Dodge City recently.

According to the Salvation Army, the Capital Campaign is in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Dodge City, in its 126-year existence.

The Salvation Army headquarters for Dodge City is looking for a new location as the current condition of the facility and Thrift Store are beyond repair and inadequate for services.

With an extensive background of services in many facets of community organizations, including being a current Dodge City commissioner, Scoggins is ready for the task.

“I am extremely excited and appreciative for the privilege and opportunity to be part of this historical event for Dodge City and southwest Kansas,” Scoggins said.

Presbyterian Church seek volunteers

PITTSBURG — For the second year, Pittsburg Presbyterian Church is hosting the event the “Big Serve.”

Through the event volunteers help complete yard work and cleaning for area residents.

According to the Big Serve Coordinator Joanna Rhodes, many of the people who will receive the services are single parents, elderly or disabled.

Civic groups, businesses, non-profit organizations, individuals — anyone is welcomed to be part of the Big Serve, Rhodes said.

The event kicks off Sept. 22 and the projects will be completed throughout that week.

People who wish to volunteer can contact Rhodes at joannarhodesrn@gmail.com or call at 620-704-1396. People can sign up to volunteer up to that week of the event.