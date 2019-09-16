High energy and enthusiasm helps Pratt dominate Tuesday competition.

The Pratt High volleyball team dominated play at their home triangle on Tuesday, September 10 in Pratt.

The team earned the wins against Halsted and Kingman in the third set of both matches.

In their first game against Halsted, Pratt took the victory with a score of 25-20. They were within two points of the winning score in the second game, putting the score at 23-25 in the Dragons’ favor. Pratt was able to pull through a win in the final set, ending with a score of 25-22.

In their game against Kingman, Pratt barely lost their first set, ending at 24-26 in the Eagles’ favor. The Lady Greenbacks showed their strength in the second set when they won with a nearly 10 point lead, 25-16. They completely took control of the game in their tiebreaker set when the Greenbacks took the win, 25-9.

One of the team’s seniors and the varsity libero, Halley Perez, said they have made great strides since the beginning of the season.

“Our team has come a long way from the first practice to now,” Perez said. “Instead of playing as individuals, we are now playing as one. We have learned each other's weaknesses and strengths and that has a huge impact on our play.”

Perez said the experience was all-around a fantastic one.

“Our energy was outstanding from the crowd, bench and all players on the court,” Perez said.

Perez said the saves and rallies the team made played a huge role in the final score. The team hustled to get the ball and keep it in play, putting them a notch above their competitors.

“We had amazing rallies and saves from almost everyone on the court. Our hustle after every ball has a huge impact as well. We adjusted to the other teams’ players, and that gave us an advantage on the court.”

Like every game, the Lady Greenbacks didn’t have a perfect night.

“Although we had minor mistakes, we fixed them as well as we could and we worked ten times harder the next point to correct ourselves,” Perez said. “As the games went on, we started to fix those small things and that really allowed us to get ahead of the other team.”

Perez thinks the team has outstanding potential to do even more later in the season.

“As a team, we will never work too hard to reach our potential,” Perez explained. “Our team has amazing athletes who can do anything our coach needs us to do. Our small mistakes are something we work to fix in our practices. All it takes is adjusting. We will never be ‘perfect;’ we will always have small things to fix and we will do that by working hard in the gym.”

Perez said one of the best parts of the night was the community support. The student section was overflowing and many parents and community members were there to cheer on the Lady Greenbacks.

“The energy from the gym is something that we will never forget and our team is very grateful for that support we were given, Perez said. “Our team has come a long way from day one, and we are going to work until we are where we want to be.”

The Lady Greenbacks play next in a triangle with Hoisington and Larned at Larned on Tuesday, September 17.