Several points listed for Pratt food collection in support of school contest.

Students at Pratt High School are collecting canned and boxed food for the Pratt Food Bank once again this year. The double goal of meeting a need in our community and gathering more food items than Kingman High School will culminate with Pratt’s football game against Kingman on Friday, October 4. This year’s game with Kingman is Pratt’s homecoming game.

PHS Student Council organizes and promotes the War on 54. This is the 4th year for the competition / canned food drive between the two schools. Everyone in Pratt is asked to help win the war by contributing food items. Several businesses in Pratt (Dillon's, Dollar General, and People's Bank) have boxes out to receive donations or donations may be taken to Pratt High School.