Skyline Thunderbirds take on Central Christian and Burrton in September 10 match-ups.

OnTuesday, September 10, the Lady T-Birds volleyball team of Skyline High School set off for Burrton High School for a triangle match-up with Central Christian and Burrton.

In the first match, SHS took on league foe Central Christian. The first game was close, but the Lady Cougars came out on top, 25-21. The second game was similar to the first. The Lady T-Birds kept it close, but CCHS was just too much, ending the game with a 25-20 victory.

The Lady T-Birds would then face off against another league foe and host of the games, Burrton High School. The Lady Chargers came ready to battle but the Lady T-Birds had their eye on a victory, which is exactly what they got. SHS came out on top 25-20 and 25-19 to get their 4th win of the season.

“I thought we came out and did a good job of playing and finishing the game against Burrton. Central Christian played great defense against us and although I thought we hit the ball well, we had a hard time finding the holes. It was a good match-up for us,” said coach Lori Anschutz.

The Lady Thunderbirds will take this weekend off before heading down the road to Medicine Lodge on September 17. There they will face off against Norwich High School and Medicine Lodge High School.