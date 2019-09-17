A man suspected in a homicide last week near the Rooks County town of Plainville was found dead of an apparent suicide over the weekend at his home in Inman, about 140 miles away in McPherson County, authorities said.

The man found dead over the weekend in Inman was identified as Jon Flowers, 47.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation officials said authorities believe Flowers acted alone in the murder of Mark Reif, 56, who was found dead Monday, Sept. 9, in his home. Rooks County sheriff's deputies found that Reif had died from gunshot wounds, said KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood.

The Rooks County Sheriff's Office requested assistance in the case from the KBI.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 11 and 12, KBI agents interviewed Flowers. Multiple search warrants were served at Flowers' residence in Inman.

On Saturday evening, Sept. 14, deputies from the Rice County Sheriff's Office responded to Flowers' home for a welfare check when he didn't show up for work or respond to contact from family members, Underwood said. When deputies arrived at Flowers' residence, they discovered he was dead inside the residence. Preliminary results of an autopsy indicated Flowers' manner of death was suicide.

Underwood said at this time it is believed that Flowers acted alone in Reif's murder and there is no indication the crime was random.

Plainville is a town of about 1,900 people in northwest Kansas. Inman is a town of about 1,400 people in central Kansas.