Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education had a chance this week to tour the construction site of a new intermediate center on the grounds of Richard Warren Middle School.

The new building, which is scheduled for completion on March 1, is being constructed as part of a $36.7 million bond issue that was approved by voters last year.

School board members toured the construction site Monday during a special meeting.

The new two-story intermediate center will house grades five and six.

Currently, the school district’s fifth-grade classes are housed at four elementary schools. And the district’s sixth-grade classes are housed at Warren Middle School.

The intermediate center will be connected to the middle school by a commons area. The commons area will be located on a bridge that spans across a drainage ditch.

During the tour, Superintendent Mike Roth pointed out the location of what will be an outdoor classroom. He called this one of the most exciting parts of the new building.

“It could be used for a variety of reasons,” he said of the outdoor classroom.

School board members also inquired about a slide that has not yet been installed.

Roth said the slide is included in the design of the interior of the building because schools need to be fun. He said the slide will present teachers with the opportunity to reward students.

According to Roth, the new building will be called Warren Intermediate Center, and the grounds of the intermediate center and middle school will be called the Richard Warren Educational Campus.

District officials plan to move sixth-grade classes from the middle school into the new intermediate center in the spring. Fifth-grade classes will not be moved to the intermediate center until the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

During Monday’s meeting, board members also toured the existing kitchen area at Warren Middle School.

The kitchen, which also will serve students at the new intermediate center, will be remodeled as part of the bond issue.

About $250,000 was budgeted in the bond issue for the kitchen renovations. But earlier this month, board members were presented with a plan for additional renovations to the kitchen area that could increase the cost to $852,756.

An official with Nabholz Construction suggested the additional improvements could be paid for through savings in other areas of the bond issue as well as the utilization of contingency money that may not be needed for other projects.

A final decision has not been made on the proposal.

As part of the bond issue, district officials also plan to convert Lawson Elementary School into an early childhood center for the district’s prekindergarten and kindergarten classes.

