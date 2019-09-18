Burnt food in an apartment was being blamed for setting off a fire alarm Wednesday morning at a senior high-rise in downtown Topeka.

Crews responded around 6:40 a.m. to the alarm at the Landmark Plaza apartment building at 1000 S. Kansas Ave.

First-arriving crews reported a light haze in the building.

A Topeka fire official said at the scene that the cause of the haze was burnt food in one of the units.

The building was ventilated of the haze and fire crews cleared the scene around 7:10 a.m.

No injuries or damage was reported.