First meet is a good test of endurance in the heat.

Meade High School hosted the first meet of the cross country season, where the Skyline Thunderbirds had a good showing. Due to the extreme heat last Thursday, the distance was reduced to two miles for all runners, junior high to high school.

For Skyline, twin sisters Heidi and Hayley Roberts did what twins seem to do, and stuck together throughout the whole race. They pushed each other in the tough conditions, with Heidi playing 12th and Hayley playing 13th.

Following the Roberts twins were Kylie Scherer, Kyanna Davidson, and Riley Washington, rounding out the top five placings for the Lady T-Birds.

On the boys side, Jackson Wallace led the pack for the T-Birds, finishing 10th followed by Jacob Swisher who finished 12th. The final three T-Birds to cross the finish line were Kyle Hampton, Keagan Davidson, and Monty Browning.

“We were pleased with the team's performances considering the tough conditions the runners were asked to endure. We still have work to do, but we know better what needs to happen in the coming weeks,” said Coach Neifert.

The Skyline Invitation is on Saturday, September 14. This is the next competition for the T-Birds. It will start at 4 p.m. on the campus of Skyline Schools, Pratt.



