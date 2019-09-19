EL DORADO — El Dorado welcomed home one of her native sons more than 77 years after his death.

Seaman Second Class Wilbur Clayton Barrett was among the 429 Sailors aboard the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor when it was struck on December 7, 1941.

He remained among the unidentified and was listed as one of the unknowns from the USS Oklahoma that have been buried in mass graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Seaman Barrett was the son of Maynard Reace Barrett and Nora Ellen Barrett.

While he never married, Barrett sent letters back home to his family suggesting he had met a girl and fell in love. His last letter was written a week prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

While those who knew and loved Barrett are no longer with us, some of his living relatives made the journey to El Dorado, joining representatives from the Navy and numerous local residents, to honor Barrett’s life and sacrifice with full military honors.